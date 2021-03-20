Pop-up eats: Rock & Seoul is here to satisfy your Korean fried chicken cravings

MANILA -- Crispy fried chicken tossed in Korean sauces and spices. The Korean fried chicken, like many things Korean, has gained a foothold in Filipino’s minds and appetites.

Rock & Seoul Korean Fried Chicken is here to feed the obsession. The pop-up bar is serving up its Korean fried chicken flavors from Birdhouse Fried Chicken’s (another great place for chicken) stall in The Corner Market Food Hall at The Podium.

From 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Rock & Seoul’s deep-fried chicken poppers are available in a staple of Korean flavors.

For the chili heads, there’s the Dak Galbi Chicken that’s tossed in a super spicy gochujang-based sauce and even topped with red chilies.

Despite its name, the Chili Pepper Chicken is surprisingly a lot less spicy than the Dak Galbi. Generously sprinkled with a tangy-chili powder, the Chili Pepper Chicken maybe reminiscent of Taiwanese fried chicken with its seasoning, but the trademark Korean chicken crust is unmistakable.

Something sweeter? The Yang Yeom fried chicken flavor with its sweet-spicy glaze is a classic. Non-spicy fried chicken fans can try the Sweet Soy Chicken with its sticky sauce, it had just the right balance of sweet and soy and would surely be a hit with the kids and kids at heart.

At P220 per order, Rock & Seoul’s Korean fried chicken is available for dine-in, takeout or delivery via cornermarket.ph and other delivery apps.

