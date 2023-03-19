Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla have accomplished another of item in their to-do list by dining at Gordon Ramsay's Hell's Kitchen in Dubai.

The experience was something they had been dreaming about for some time, and finally, they were able to make it a reality, according to the actress.

“Finally ticking this one off of our bucketlist. Yay! I’ve always wanted to try their famous beef wellington,” Bernardo said in her Instagram post.

“Tip: End your meal with their sticky toffee pudding. SOOO GOOD,” she added.

The restaurant, known for offering a unique culinary experience, is a popular destination for food lovers and fans of the renowned chef.

Bernardo and Padilla were in Dubai for the Middle East stop of their G! Kapamilya Tour, along with Zanjoe Marudo and Joshua Garcia.

