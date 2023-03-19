Home  >  Life

After viral bag video, Pinay teen in SG teams up with airline for content

Posted at Mar 19 2023 02:48 PM

After going viral for her TikTok video with her "luxury" Charles and Keith bag, Singapore-based Filipina teenager Zoe Gabriel has been tapped to create content for the airline company AirAsia.

On the official TikTok page of the budget carrier, Gabriel can be seen in one of the posts dancing to “I Think He Knows” along with the budget carrier’s flight attendants aboard a plane.

Another clip shows the teenager wearing the flight attendant uniform while grooving to “Boy’s a Liar Pt. 2,” while the latest post shows Gabriel trying out the airlines inflight hot meals.

Gabriel rose to fame in January after her TikTok video in which she described a Charles and Keith tote bag as a luxury item went viral. The bag costs S$80.

In a previous interview with ANC's "Headstart,” she said that despite the negative online reactions she received from an innocent post, she tried to maintain a positive mindset by focusing on the good things in her life.

After becoming a hot topic on social media, Gabriel had the chance to visit the headquarters of brand Charles and Keith. She met Keith, one of the founders of the brand and they had lunch and a lot of fun.

She has also joined the brand's campaign for International Women's Day. 

