'Papet Pasyon,' a puppet show on Passion of Christ, continues online

MANILA -- The annual tradition of "Papet Pasyon," a puppet show on the Passion of Christ, continues despite the pandemic.

The 36th edition of the show will be held online at 3 p.m. on Palm Sunday, March 28, via the Facebook pages of the University of the Philippines (UP) Arts and Letters and Teatrong Mulat ng Pilipinas.

"Papet Pasyon" is a kid-friendly production that uses puppets to depict Jesus Christ's life, suffering, death, and resurrection.

It was written by the late National Artist Amelia Lapeña-Bonifacio, who has been dubbed the "Grande Dame of Southeast Asian Children's Theater."

Previous editions of "Papet Pasyon" were held at the Amelia Lapeña-Bonifacio Papet Teatro Museo in Quezon City, and used Filipino-looking puppets by local sculptors.

Related video: