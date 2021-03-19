LOOK: After Dawn Zulueta, Andrea Torres dresses up as 'Bridgerton' character

MANILA -- After Dawn Zulueta, another local celebrity has dressed up as a character from the popular period drama "Bridgerton."

On Thursday, Andrea Torres shared photos of her photo shoot as Daphne Bridgerton in celebration of Women's Month.

Quoting the character, she said in an Instagram post: "You think that just because I am a woman, I am incapable of making my own choices?"

She went on to remind her 1.2 million Instagram followers that women "can be the heroine in our own life story because we have and will always have that power."

Torres now joins the likes of Zulueta, who became viral early this year for channeling characters from "Bridgerton" and other period dramas such as "The Queen's Gambit."

Zulueta earlier said that dressing up as her favorite characters is not just a fun activity for her, but also her way of not letting her clothes and beauty products go to waste during the quarantine.

