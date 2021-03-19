IN PHOTOS: 16 outdoor dining spots in Metro Manila and beyond

MANILA -- Longing to dine with your family and friends in a safe outdoor space?
Many properties in the country have been adapting to the new normal caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, offering physically distanced al fresco dining spaces to customers.
From streetside spots and food bazaars to mall roof decks, here are 16 outdoor dining spots in Metro Manila and neighboring cities that offer a combination of local specialties and international dishes.
This list is arranged alphabetically.
Facebook.com/capitolcommonsortigas
1. CAPITOL COMMONS PARK, PASIG
Handout
2. LUCKY CHINATOWN MALL, BINONDO
Facebook.com/makeitmakati
3. MAKATI STREET MEETS AT RADA AND LEVISTE, MAKATI
Facebook.com/mercatocentrale
4. MERCATO HIGH STREAT, TAGUIG
Facebook.com/mercatocentrale
5. MERCATO SKYRANCH, TAGAYTAY
Handout
6. MCKINLEY HILL, TAGUIG
Facebook.com/mercatocentrale
7. PASAYAHIN BUYUMMYHAN, PASAY CITY
Handout
8. ROBINSONS MAGNOLIA, QUEZON CITY
Handout
9. ROCKWELL GOES STREETSIDE, MAKATI
Handout
10. SOUTHWOODS MALL, BIÑAN, LAGUNA
Facebook.com/smaurapremier
11. SKYPARK SM AURA, TAGUIG
Facebook.com/thegroveretailrow
12. THE GROVE RETAIL ROW, PASIG
Facebook.com/thepalaciodememoria
13. THE LOGGIA, PALACIO DE MEMORIA, PARAÑAQUE
Facebook.com/thepodiummall
14. THE PODIUM AL FRESCO, PASIG
Handout
15. UPTOWN BONIFACIO, TAGUIG
Handout
16. VENICE GRAND CANAL, TAGUIG
