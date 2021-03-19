IN PHOTOS: 16 outdoor dining spots in Metro Manila and beyond

MANILA -- Longing to dine with your family and friends in a safe outdoor space?

Many properties in the country have been adapting to the new normal caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, offering physically distanced al fresco dining spaces to customers.

From streetside spots and food bazaars to mall roof decks, here are 16 outdoor dining spots in Metro Manila and neighboring cities that offer a combination of local specialties and international dishes.

This list is arranged alphabetically.

Facebook.com/capitolcommonsortigas 1. CAPITOL COMMONS PARK, PASIG Handout 2. LUCKY CHINATOWN MALL, BINONDO Facebook.com/makeitmakati 3. MAKATI STREET MEETS AT RADA AND LEVISTE, MAKATI Facebook.com/mercatocentrale 4. MERCATO HIGH STREAT, TAGUIG Facebook.com/mercatocentrale 5. MERCATO SKYRANCH, TAGAYTAY Handout 6. MCKINLEY HILL, TAGUIG Facebook.com/mercatocentrale 7. PASAYAHIN BUYUMMYHAN, PASAY CITY Handout 8. ROBINSONS MAGNOLIA, QUEZON CITY Handout 9. ROCKWELL GOES STREETSIDE, MAKATI Handout 10. SOUTHWOODS MALL, BIÑAN, LAGUNA Facebook.com/smaurapremier 11. SKYPARK SM AURA, TAGUIG Facebook.com/thegroveretailrow 12. THE GROVE RETAIL ROW, PASIG Facebook.com/thepalaciodememoria 13. THE LOGGIA, PALACIO DE MEMORIA, PARAÑAQUE Facebook.com/thepodiummall 14. THE PODIUM AL FRESCO, PASIG Handout 15. UPTOWN BONIFACIO, TAGUIG Handout 16. VENICE GRAND CANAL, TAGUIG

Related video: