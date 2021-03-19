Home  >  Life

IN PHOTOS: 16 outdoor dining spots in Metro Manila and beyond

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 19 2021 10:52 AM

MANILA -- Longing to dine with your family and friends in a safe outdoor space?

Many properties in the country have been adapting to the new normal caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, offering physically distanced al fresco dining spaces to customers. 

From streetside spots and food bazaars to mall roof decks, here are 16 outdoor dining spots in Metro Manila and neighboring cities that offer a combination of local specialties and international dishes. 

This list is arranged alphabetically.

Facebook.com/capitolcommonsortigas

1. CAPITOL COMMONS PARK, PASIG

 

Handout

2. LUCKY CHINATOWN MALL, BINONDO

 

Facebook.com/makeitmakati

3. MAKATI STREET MEETS AT RADA AND LEVISTE, MAKATI

 

Facebook.com/mercatocentrale

4. MERCATO HIGH STREAT, TAGUIG

 

Facebook.com/mercatocentrale

5. MERCATO SKYRANCH, TAGAYTAY

 

Handout

6. MCKINLEY HILL, TAGUIG

 

Facebook.com/mercatocentrale

7. PASAYAHIN BUYUMMYHAN, PASAY CITY

 

Handout

8. ROBINSONS MAGNOLIA, QUEZON CITY

 

Handout

9. ROCKWELL GOES STREETSIDE, MAKATI

 

Handout

10. SOUTHWOODS MALL, BIÑAN, LAGUNA

 

Facebook.com/smaurapremier

11. SKYPARK SM AURA, TAGUIG

 

Facebook.com/thegroveretailrow

12. THE GROVE RETAIL ROW, PASIG

 

Facebook.com/thepalaciodememoria

13. THE LOGGIA, PALACIO DE MEMORIA, PARAÑAQUE

 

Facebook.com/thepodiummall

14. THE PODIUM AL FRESCO, PASIG

 

Handout

15. UPTOWN BONIFACIO, TAGUIG

 

Handout

16. VENICE GRAND CANAL, TAGUIG

 

