Happening this weekend: Casa de Memoria's 'Primero' auction

Qing Dynasty famille rose ginger jars with pedestals (left) and "Marilyn Monroe" by Andy Warhol are among the items featured in Casa de Memoria's "Primero" auction. Handout

MANILA -- Casa de Memoria has curated classic and contemporary paintings, as well as furniture pieces, sculptures, and religious antiques for its first quarterly auction for 2021.

The auction, dubbed "Primero," will kick off at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 20.

To those who will not be able to take part in the live event, the Lhuillier-managed auction house is also accepting absentee bids, or bids through phone or online. More details are available on the Casa de Memoria website.

Some of the featured items at "Primero" include a pair of Qing Dynasty famille rose ginger jars with pedestals (starting bid at P420,000), and an Italian paper desk in ebonized wood with ivory and bone inlay (starting bid of P360,000).

There are also paintings such as "Vase of Flowers" by Jose María Armengol Farré, "Joueur de flute et chevre" by Pablo Picasso, "Marilyn Monroe" by Andy Warhol (Lot 141), and "Toro y Toreros" by Salvador Dali, with many of them starting at P60,000.

Casa de Memoria is the auction house of Palacio de Memoria, which is located along Roxas Boulevard in Parañaque City.

