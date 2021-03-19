Doubting yourself and afraid to take a step? Charo Santos has this advice

Photos from Charo Santos-Concio's Instagram account and ABS-CBN News File Photo

Former ABS-CBN president and CEO Charo Santos-Concio took a trip down the memory lane to remind her social media followers to keep on walking despite their fears and uncertainties.

On Instagram, Santos-Concio narrated how afraid she was during her first-ever modelling stint on television.

“On my first ever modelling stint on TV, when I was about to walk, I couldn’t move my body. I got nervous. I got scared... I thought, 'kaya ko ba to?' Until one of the models told me, 'Go Charo, just walk,'” she recalled.

Santos-Concio, 65, went on to say that she follows this advice until now, especially when confronted by doubts and fears.

“And that stuck with me until now -- in times of uncertainties and doubts, I just tell myself, 'Go Charo... just walk!'” she said in the caption.

The host of the long-running drama anthology “Maalaala Mo Kaya" then enumerated some of the lessons she learned after she took that first step.

“It will never be a walk in the park all the time. But that’s what makes it exciting,” she said.

Santos-Concio also emphasized not to be afraid to fall.

“You might fall and sometimes it's going to be a really hard fall, but as the saying goes, it's not how you fall but how you stand up. The harder the fall, the greater the lesson. And that’s what makes life worth living,” the former beauty queen turned actress added.

She also reminded how important it is to make the first step in achieving something.

“If you don’t take that first step... you won’t get to where you want to be. It always has to start somewhere,” Santos-Concio said. “Sometimes you have to walk with others. It’s never fun to walk alone.”

“Of course you can honor the fear and the uncertainties but don’t stay too long on that route. Rest a bit and then walk again,” she continued.

“Always look around and enjoy the view. Learn to appreciate. Learn to be grateful. It will make the walk meaningful.”

She then challenged everyone to keep on walking even if they are scared, using her experience as an example.

“If I didn’t take that one step 50 years ago, I wouldn’t be here giving you these,” Santos-Concio ended.

The veteran actress is set to star in ABS-CBN Films’ remake of South Korea’s “Keys to the Heart” with Joshua Garcia and Zaijian Jaranilla, under the direction of Dan Villegas.

