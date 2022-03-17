Miss Universe Philippines candidate Louse Nicole Dabu. Instagram: @heynicx

MANILA — In an odd turn of events at the Miss Universe Philippines 2022 pageant, candidate Louise Nicole Dabu of La Union apologized Thursday for misconceptions about her controversial statement comparing her appetite with a construction worker.

In her recent pageant introduction video challenge, Dabu divulged a "funny secret." "I eat like a construction worker but I never get fat," quipped Dabu, a remark that netizens said demeaned workers and body form of women .

"It was an honest mistake. I did not wish to discriminate or stereotype our dear kababayan, our construction workers," said Dabu in a video message she sent to ABS-CBN News. "They are a noble and hardworking people and I have high respect for them."

Watch more on iWantTFC

Miss Universe Philippines (MUPH) spokesperson Voltaire Garcia also asked the public’s understanding for Dabu and other candidates amid the social media criticism.

"The MUPH Organization does not condone bullying, discrimination, and harassment of any individual, group, or organization. We would like to appeal to the public to refrain from bashing La Union's Louise Nicole Dabu," Garcia said in a statement.

"According to Ms. Dabu, she never intended to cause harm to workers as she knows their plight. She deeply regrets expressing herself in that way and has learned from this humbling experience.We hope that [the] public can extend their understanding and consideration to Ms. Dabu," he reiterated.

MUPH took down Dabu’s video from its site but it has already gone viral on social media. Dabu's new video entry has removed any reference to construction workers.

From a field of 50 candidates, the pageant has chosen three winners of its introduction video challenge, namely Bohol's Pauline Cucharo Amelinckx, San Pablo, Laguna's Shaira Aliyah Diaz and Cebu Province's Lou Dominique Piczon.

Coronation is set on April 30 at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Dabu also hopes that she can turn things around amid the controversy. "I have learned lessons from it which I will take throughout my Miss Universe Philippines journey," she said. "I hope we can all move on together."