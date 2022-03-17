Kathleen Paton enters Miss Eco International Top 21

Miss Eco International Philippines Kathleen Paton makes it to the Top 21! (📸: Miss Eco International Youtube) #MissEcoInternational2022 #MissEcoInternational pic.twitter.com/ZhMvuOjZyK — ABS-CBN News (@ABSCBNNews) March 17, 2022

(UPDATED) Kathleen Paton is still in the running for the Miss Eco International 2022 crown.

The Filipina beauty queen made it to the Top 21 of the pageant in Egypt on Thursday (Friday in the Philippines) for winning the Best Eco Video award.

Other candidates who made the cut include Malaysia (Best Eco Dress winner), Panama, Myanmar, Canada, Finland, Netherlands, South Africa, United States of America, Brazil, Egypt, Venezuela, Nigeria, Spain, Belgium, Mexico, Indonesia, Nepal, Montenegro, Costa Rica, and Aruba.

Paton is aiming for the Philippines' second Miss Eco International crown, after Cynthia Thomalla in 2018.

She earlier finished second runner-up in Miss Eco International's resort wear competition. Representatives from South Africa and United States were named first runner-up and Best in Resort Wear, respectively.