WATCH: Rabiya Mateo heats up Bohol in swimsuit shoot

MANILA -- Days after making a splash with her latex swimsuit photos, Miss Universe Philippines 2020 Rabiya Mateo continues to serve looks as she posed in the tropical paradise of Bohol for yet another shoot.

The Ilongga beauty queen showed why she won Best in Swimsuit during the national pageant as she flaunted her sexy figure in a blue bikini, as seen in clips posted on the Miss Universe Philippines Instagram page.

Mateo was also filmed doing her signature "Halabira Walk," with Panglao island serving as her backdrop.

Prior to her swimsuit shoot in Bohol, the Miss Universe Philippines organization shared a glam shot of Mateo, with the caption: "Poise and Power."

The 69th Miss Universe pageant is set to be held at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood on May 16.

Mateo is aiming for the Philippines' fifth Miss Universe crown after Catriona Gray (2018), Pia Wurtzbach (2015), Margie Moran (1973), and Gloria Diaz (1969).

