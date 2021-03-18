Travel shorts: New wellness device in Tagaytay, Boracay Easter package

MANILA -- Here are some of the latest travel-related announcements and promos.

These are not endorsed by ABS-CBN News.

AGODA LAUNCHES GOLOCAL TONIGHT

Handout

Agoda recently launched GoLocal Tonight across the Asia Pacific region as part of its efforts to meet travelers' demand for spontaneous domestic travel.

The new product allows travelers looking for last-minute bookings to benefit from greater savings when they make a same-day booking.

Thousands of hotel and accommodation providers across Asia Pacific have signed up to offer travelers up to 30% additional discounts on same-day check-ins.

ANYA RESORT TAGAYTAY OFFERS FAR INFRARED SPA THERAPY

Handout

Anya Resort Tagaytay is now offering the Vital Dome, a revolutionary wellness device from France.

Guests can use the Vital Dome at the resort's Niyama Wellness Center as a standalone treatment, and soon as an inclusion in Anya's staycation packages.

Patented and manufactured in France, the Vital Dome uses Far Infrared Rays (FIRs) generated by carbon panels within the device to give users a sense of relaxation and renewed well-being.

Unlike traditional saunas or massage machines, the Vital Dome's FIRs penetrate deep into the skin, accelerating regeneration on a cellular level as it safely raises the body's core temperature. This enables the body to sweat out toxins and other impurities as a way to stay healthy and keep infections at bay.

The regenerative action of the FIRs is also said to reduce internal inflammation which, in turn, helps in long-term pain management. It is also said to be instrumental in healthy weight management and body shaping.

EASTER ESCAPE AT SHANGRI-LA'S BORACAY RESORT AND SPA

Handout

Shangri-La's Boracay Resort and Spa is inviting guests to have an Easter escape from March 27 to April 4, with the hotel offering room, dining, and spa deals.

Room rates start at P14,500+++, which is inclusive of round-trip speedboat transfers and breakfast for two, nightly credits of P1,250 net for dining and P1,000 net for spa, guaranteed early check-in at 8 a.m. and late check-out at 6 p.m., and high-speed, unrestricted Wi-Fi and broadband Internet access. Guests can book at the hotel's website.



Sirena Seafood Restaurant and Clifftop Bar will open for a limited period from March 27 to April 4, offering seafood specialties and cocktails, including its signature gin menu. Guests may celebrate Easter at Vintana Asian Café from April 2 to 3 with a dinner spread featuring live cooking stations. When opting for bespoke dining, the unique private dining menu offers a Filipino feast with local culinary favorites, personalized and set either on the beach or at the private Sea Pavilion.

For wellness options, CHI The Spa offers the Easter Wellness Weekend Retreat for P5,000 net, with a choice between a Detox Body Wrap Package that combines an Organic Age-defying Wrap with a 30-minute shoulder and back massage, or the De-stress Body Treatment Package that includes a 30-minute probiotic body scrub followed by a 60-minute aromatherapy massage.

SINGAPORE AIRLINES OFFERS 'AMAZING' FARES

Handout

For its latest promotion, Singapore Airlines (SIA) is offering "amazing" fares from Manila and Cebu until March 31, for travel until May 31.

Round-trip economy class fares to Paris, London, Frankfurt, and

more start from $689. Business class flights to Europe, on the other hand, start at $1,652.

Round-trip economy class fares to North America are also available from $838.

Those looking for one-way fare deals can also take advantage of promotional one-way fares to Dubai from $298 on economy class and from $908 on business class.

One-way economy class and business class fares to Europe are also available from $476 and $1,116 respectively, while one-way fares to North America start from $553 for economy class, $1,293 for premium economy class, and $2,133 for business class.

Upon boarding, a complimentary SIA care kit is given to all customers which includes a face mask, hand sanitizer and disinfectant surface wipes.

Every aircraft in the SIA Group fleet is equipped with HEPA filters which remove more than 99.9% of the microbes in the air. Cabin air is refreshed every 2-3 minutes throughout the flight and common surfaces are disinfected regularly.

For extra peace of mind, customers also have the option of purchasing a COVID-19 travel insurance package underwritten by AIG Philippines via SIA's website.