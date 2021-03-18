Puerto Princesa resort Sheridan announces closure amid pandemic

MANILA -- A resort in Puerto Princesa, Palawan, a top tourist destination in the country, is set to close this weekend as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect the travel and hospitality industry.

In a statement released on its Facebook page on Thursday, Sheridan Resort and Spa said it will be closed effective March 20.

The resort took the opportunity to thank all of its guests and patrons, as well as its staff.

"Thank you for sharing this journey with us," the post read.

Sheridan is located at Sabang beach and is near the Puerto Princesa Subterranean River National Park, the city's main tourist draw.

The underground river is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and is also one of the New 7 Wonders of Nature.

Aside from its prime location, Sheridan also boasts of well-appointed rooms and personalized services.

