'Eye on the prize': How Mariel Rodriguez lost 42 lbs.

MANILA -- Mariel Rodriguez has managed to lose 42 pounds and in her newest vlog uploaded on Wednesday night, she credited her significant weight loss to a healthy diet and exercise.

From weighing almost 200 lbs. in December 2020, Rodriguez said she is now down to 155 lbs. She further said that she could only start dieting after she finished breastfeeding her youngest child, Maria Gabriela, who turned one year old last November.

"At my heaviest, I was 197 lbs. Uulitin ko po, almost 200 lbs. Today, ano na po ako, 155 lbs! Yehey! So I already lost a total of 42 lbs.," she said.

Rodriguez she consulted with a certified nutritionist to help in her weight loss.

"Kasi majority of it is the food that we take. Ako po I got a nutritionist talaga, si Nadine Tengco, and she made the list of the things I can eat, I should eat, and things I shouldn't ," she said.

Rodriguez further said the key to a successful diet is having a strong will.

“The main thing here is ‘yung mindset mo. It’s all about portioning," said Rodriguez as she shared how to do her version of "OA" kani salad and her "healthier" version of barbecue chopped chicken salad.

"Remember portion control is the key. Set a goal for yourself and stick to that goal. Eye on the prize, totoo 'yon. When you’re dieting, the only kalaban that you really have is yourself. So kailangan labanan mo lang," Rodriguez said.

Aside from her diet, Rodriguez said exercising is also one of the reasons of her weight loss.

Rodriguez admitted that she is still working on losing more pounds.

"Itong dress na suot ko ngayon is still a large. Siyempre ang pangarap ko is small to medium, 'yung medium lang magpapa-party na ako," she said.

Rodriguez and Padilla have another daughter, Isabella Padilla, who turned 4 years old last November.

