LOOK: Philippine bet Tracy Perez in her #MissWorld2021 national costume pic.twitter.com/drCxYWS7Wp — Shie Reyes (@shiereyes) March 17, 2022

She may not have won the Miss World crown, but Cebuana Tracy Maureen Perez still managed to put Filipino culture and mythology on full display on the world stage.

Perez, 28, paraded her national costume right after making it to the Top 40 candidates during the Miss World coronation night on Thursday (Manila time) in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Her costume, designed by her fellow Cebuana Axel Que, is inspired by Mayari, the Kapampangan goddess of the moon and daughter of Bathala, who is believed to rule the world at night.

“Hailed as the most beautiful deity, she has complete dominion of the world at night. The moon has been revered as a celestial being by most ancient civilizations in antiquity. Apart from its mysterious allure, it has also been thought to have great cosmic influence on the mortal realm,” Que described her design in an Instagram post.

Courtesy of Miss World Philippines Facebook

The costume, Que added, features white and purple moon flowers, along with pearls and tassels.

She also designed the Bakunawa-inspired national costume that was used by another Cebuana, Beatrice Luigi Gomez, in the 2021 Miss Universe competition.

Even if Perez didn’t win the crown, Que still congratulated her in a Facebook post.

“I can’t explain what happened. You’re the best!” she wrote.

Perez ended her bid for the 2021 Miss World crown as a semi-finalist, finishing in the Top 13.

RELATED VIDEO: