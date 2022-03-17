Tracy Perez joins Miss World Top 12

Tracy Perez wore a blue gown by Harvey Cenit when she was introduced as a Top 40 candidate in Miss World. Photo from Miss World Philippines' Facebook page

(UPDATED) Tracy Perez continues her fight for the Miss World title as she made it to the Top 12 of the pageant in Puerto Rico on Thursday (Philippine time).

The Philippines was also part of the Top 12 in the last edition of Miss World in 2019, courtesy of Michelle Dee.

Perez joins representatives from Mexico, Northern Ireland, Poland, Somalia, USA, Colombia, Czech Republic, France, India, Indonesia, and Vietnam, who got an automatic spot for winning Miss World's Digital Media Challenge.

Hosts later announced Côte d’Ivoire as the 13th semi-finalist as a result of a tie.

Only the Top 40 candidates returned to Puerto Rico for the coronation night.

Perez was able to secure a Top 40 spot in Miss World as one of the winners of both the head-to-head challenge and the Beauty with a Purpose project.

She is aiming for the Philippines' second Miss World crown, after Megan Young in 2013.

