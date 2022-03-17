Tracy Perez ends Miss World journey in Top 12

Tracy Perez ended her journey to the Miss World crown in Puerto Rico on Thursday (Philippine time).

The Philippine representative finished in the Top 12 of the international pageant.

Still in the running are candidates from Poland, Indonesia, Mexico, Northern Ireland, Côte d’Ivoire, and USA, who won the Beauty with a Purpose award.

Perez was able to secure a Top 40 spot in Miss World before coronation night as one of the winners of both the head-to-head challenge and the Beauty with a Purpose project.

She was aiming for the Philippines' second Miss World crown, after Megan Young in 2013.

