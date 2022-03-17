Shopping shorts: 'Sidewalk Sale,' new gadgets, and more

MANILA -- Check out some of the latest news in the local shopping scene.

CANON'S NEW PIXMA E-SERIES PRINTERS

Canon has announced the arrival of its new Pixma E-Series printers, headlined by the online-exclusive E3470 and the E470 models.

The E3470 has features such as one-touch wireless connect, mobile printing with AirPrint 1, and a segment LCD display to help users keep track of their wireless activity. It also comes with high yield ink cartridges for borderless photo printing suitable for 4R, 5R, and 5x5” sizes; and can print, scan, and copy up to 400 pages at 7.7 images per minute (ipm) on black ink and 4.0 ipm on color.

Priced at P5,395, the E3470 is available at the Canon Flagship Stores in Lazada and Shopee. For a limited time, each purchase also comes with a one-year warranty, three free packs of GP-508 (4R) photo paper, and a collapsible cup.

Meanwhile, the E470 has low-cost ink cartridges as well as mobile and Pixma cloud printing features. Canon Print Inkjet/Selphy users can print up to 400 pages from their mobile phones, laptops, and other devices at a speed of 8.0 ipm for black and 4.0 ipm for colored.

It is now available in Canon Authorized Stores nationwide and the Canon Flagship Stores in Lazada and Shopee for P4,795.

GRAB PH'S 'BUDDIES ASSEMBLE CHALLENGE'

Grab Philippines is holding the Buddies Assemble Challenge, which lets users work with their friends to complete a set of challenges within the app and get a chance to win prizes.

Upon completion of the challenges such as ordering food for a friend, shopping together, or sending a gift, participants will get two Grab voucher packs and a chance to win prizes such as a pair of limited-edition Marvel-inspired hoodies or Garmin Legacy Hero Series: First Avenger smartwatches.

More details are available on Grab Philippines' social media pages.

METRO STORES' 'SIDEWALK SALE'

Metro Stores is back with the "Sidewalk Sale," its first big sale event of 2022.

Scheduled from March 18 to 20, the event offers up to 70% discount and buy one, get one deals on select items at Metro Supermarket and Department Store branches nationwide, or at the Metro Stores website.

Customers can also avail of Metro Stores' personal shopper services through call, text, or Viber.

NEW OPPO DEVICES

Oppo recently introduced two devices, the Watch Free and Enco Air2.

The Watch Free is a smartwatch equipped with OSleep, which provides personalized sleep monitoring and analysis for before, during, and after sleep.

It is also equipped with an optical heart rate sensor to support over 100 sport modes, as well as productivity features like message and incoming call notifications, call rejection, find my phone, and music playback control.

On the other hand, the Enco Air2 entry-level Bluetooth earbuds have two new Enco Live sound effects (Clear Vocals and Bass Boost), low latency mode, AI noise cancellation, and updated smart touch controls.

The Watch Free and Enco Air 2 are priced at P5,499 and P3,499, respectively on Lazada, Shopee ,and all Oppo Brand Stores nationwide.

ONLINE MARKETPLACE BETSY FOCUSES ON LOCAL TALENTS

Betsy promises to be the first online marketplace that caters specifically to local creative entrepreneurs.

A brainchild of entrepreneurial sisters Judy Anne and Jean Santos, Betsy was inspired by one of their travels, while they were shopping for souvenirs.

Interested artists, artisans, and crafters can sign up at the Betsy website. Once registered, they will be guided on how to set up their virtual store.

ROYAL CANIN'S PUPPY AND KITTEN CENTRAL

Pet food brand Royal Canin has created a virtual world for pet owners dubbed "Royal Beginnings: Puppy and Kitten Central."

The virtual hub will be available on the brand's website from March 22 to 26. At the Event Atrium Stage, speakers from veterinarian and breeder communities will discuss topics such as the pet checklist, proper nutrition, health transformations and things to watch out for.

Those seeking specific advice can step into the Ask-A-Vet Portal, consisting of interactive Q&As with vets and the opportunity to engage with fellow pet owners.

The Pawsome Playground has games and rewards such as discount vouchers, while the Purrfect Photobooth lets them strike poses with their animal companions.

Meanwhile, the Pet Shop will let attendees purchase Royal Canin products and take advantage of Shopee and Lazada discount vouchers.

Those who complete their Pet Care Checklist get a raffle stub to be one of the ten winners of prizes such as two months' worth of Royal Canin goodies, Royal Canin Club points, and free teleconsultations.

There are also 150 mini prizes up for grabs, including P500 Shopee discount vouchers, and P500 GrabFood vouchers.

To join the event, users need to register on the Royal Canin App homepage and log in at the brand's website using their registered club number.

SOUNDCORE'S LIBERTY 3 PRO

Soundcore has released the Liberty 3 Pro headphones, which are said to be recommended by 20 Grammy-winning audio producers.

It uses the upgraded Astria Coaxial Acoustic Architecture 2.0 and has two dual drivers, one focused on bass and the other on mids and treble.

The new device supports LDAC technology, which when used with compatible devices can transfer three times the amount of data versus standard Bluetooth formats. It also boasts of HearID Active Noise Cancellation, which automatically customizes noise reduction features based on the outside environment while analyzing users' in-ear pressure.

The Liberty 3 Pro is available at Soundcore Global's official Lazada store.