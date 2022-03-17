Poland wins 70th Miss World; PH finishes in Top 12

Karolina Bielawska of Poland is the new Miss World. Screengrab from Upstream

(UPDATED) Karolina Bielawska of Poland was proclaimed the 70th Miss World in Puerto Rico, with the pageant also using its platform to show support for conflict-torn Ukraine.

She bested 39 candidates who returned to Puerto Rico for the coronation night, which was postponed multiple times due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shree Saini of the United States, who also won the Beauty with a Purpose challenge, finished first runner-up, with Olivia Yace of Côte d'Ivoire named second runner-up.

The Philippines' Tracy Perez finished in the Top 12, replicating the semi-final finish of her predecessor Michelle Dee in 2019. The country only has one Miss World crown so far, won by Megan Young in 2013.

"If I told any of you my life story, my experiences, you would also probably wonder, 'How in the world did she get here?' Well, you know what, I am so much bigger and so much stronger than all of the unfortunate things that had happened to me," Perez said in an interview on stage upon making it to the Top 12.

"And I know in my heart, that all those experiences led me to this day, to this very stage. And I want people to see me, to see themselves in me, and to be reminded that what we go through in life should never dictate where we'll ever be," she added.

Miss World dedicated a segment during the pageant to show its solidarity with Ukraine after Russia's military invasion in February.

Outgoing queen Toni-Ann Singh sang her rendition of "The Prayer" as Miss World's organizers and candidates gathered on stage.