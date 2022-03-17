MANILA -- Check out some of the latest news in the local food scene.

JAMESON CELEBRATES ST. PATRICK'S DAY

Jameson Irish Whisky's limited edition karaoke box. Jeeves de Veyra

Jameson Irish Whisky celebrates this year's Saint Patrick's Day with a limited edition karaoke box designed by Filipino artist AJ Dimarucot along with merch from homegrown streetwear brand The Twelfth House.

These will be unveiled at the St. Patrick's Day party emceed by Marga on the Mic at The Island at Uptown Bonifacio on March 17 with popular music acts Leanne and Naara, Fern, August Wah, DJ Ron Poe, and a special performance by Bamboo. Proof of vaccination required to enter.

The Karaoke Box and merch will be will be available in select supermarkets nationwide and e-commerce sites after June 17.

LAURENZ V AUSTRIAN WINE PAIRING AT SPICES

The Peninsula Manila’s Asian restaurant Spices teams up with Wine Depot to create a Southeast Asian wine dinner menu of intense Thai and Malay flavors paired with Austrian wines from Laurenz V.

This event will be held at 6 p.m. on March 17 and each seat is priced at P3,000 net.



NANYANG OPENS AT MALL OF ASIA

Handout

Nanyang opens its branch at the ground floor of Mall of Asia.

Get authentic teh tarik, kopi, and milo dinosaurs made the way the kopi tiams in SIngapore do it paired with their special kaya toasts, Hainanese chicken, and laksa at this new store.

RETURN OF POPEYE'S BISCUITS

Handout

Popeye's fans can kiss their biscuit-less days goodbye! The much-loved flaky, buttery biscuits from the Louisiana fried chicken restaurant have been missing from the menu for some time.

But now the Honey, White Chocolate, and Popeye Signature Biscuits are back! Nice to nibble with their Cajun specialty fried chicken and chicken sandwiches to tone down the heat.

Now making a comeback at all Popeye's branches and delivery through via www.central.ph .

SOLO MEALS FROM KUYA J

Kuya J introduces new value-packed solo meals made with the restaurant’s all-time favorites.

Choose your mains from Lumpiang Prito, Kaldereta, Kare-Kare, Bulalo, Beef Tadyang Sinigang, Pochero, Pares, Chicken Sisig, Halang-Halang, Chicken BBQ, Quarter Roast Chicken, and Bangus A La Pobre.

Each solo meal also comes with a serving of rice, a glass of iced tea, tomato cucumber and onion salad, binagoongang kangkong, kropek, and camote chips.

Prices start at P199. These are now available at all Kuya J branches or from www.centraldelivery.ph.

#CAKEYOURPICK AT KUMORI

Support your presidential candidate through cake with Kumori’s cake cups. The cake cups come in 5 different flavors — Summer Strawberry Cake Cup, Okinawa Milk Tea Cake Cup, Butterscotch Dates Cake Cup, Choco Crumble Cake Cup, and Ube Halaya Cake Cup.

After choosing a flavor, choose the presidential aspirant you want to go with your cake cup. Kumori will be publishing updated results on its Instagram page.

Now available in all Kumori branches or from your favorite food delivery service.

ALING NENE'S BARBECUE IS BACK!

The original barbecue from Vito Cruz is back! The cause of many traffic jams on the corner of South Super Highway and Zobel Roxas had to close during the pandemic.

But now, due to insistent demand from their fans in nearby neighborhoods, this barbecue favorite has fired up their grills to serve up their signature barbecue that so many of us have grown up with.

To order, call 0995-7761310, 0995-7539332, 0939-8338397

TOKYO MILK FACTORY NEW FLAVORS

Who knew apples and strawberries go great with Hokkaido milk? Tokyo Milk Factory proves that with its new Apple Caramel and Strawberry Milk Pies.

The Strawberry Milk Pie is a flaky puff and soft choux pastry filled with the strawberry-Hokkaido milk mix, while the Apple Caramel is a crispy milk pie, stuffed with Hokkaido cream mixed with apple bits, honey, and cinnamon, inside a flaky outer layer topped with powdered sugar.

Available in boxes of 5 milk pies at www.tcmf.ph, Viber at 09666291364, or through Instagram and Facebook.

ABSOLUT VODKA LIMITED EDITION VOICES BOTTLE

Absolut Vodka makes waves with its limited-edition Voices Bottle. The beautiful blue bottle is made from 80% recycled glass engraved wave-like patterns that evoke the soundwaves of a person’s voice. Each bottle includes a mouth medallion that comes in four dazzling metallic colors, signifying the uniqueness of each person’s voice.

The Absolut Voices limited-edition bottle is exclusively available at all S&R branches for only P779 while stocks last.

MERRY MOO x LOLA NENA DOUGHNUT ICE CREAM

In a collaboration made in doughnut heaven, Merry Moo and Lola Nena’s churns up Triple Cheese Doughnut Ice Cream. This limited-edition flavor is made with a doughnut ice cream base with chunks of doughnut mixed in.

To order, visit www.merrymooicecream.com and use the code LOLA at checkout for a 10% discount until the end of March.