Catriona Gray among new faces of H&M in PH

Catriona Gray wears items from H&M's Tropical Essentials 2022 collection. Screengrab from Facebook

MANILA -- H&M has introduced its newest celebrity endorsers in the Philippines, and it includes former Miss Universe Catriona Gray.

The fast fashion brand released a video of its latest advertisement on Wednesday night, featuring its Tropical Essentials 2022 collection.

Also part of the clip are influencer Rei Germar and actress Kim Chiu, who was first tapped to be the face of the brand in the country last year.

Other previously launched H&M endorsers in the Philippines include actresses Andrea Brillantes, Nadine Lustre, and Maja Salvador; skateboarder Margielyn Didal; basketball star Kobe Paras; and P-Pop group BGYO.

Check out the brand's ad featuring Gray, Germar, and Chiu below: