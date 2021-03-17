Taguig eats: Honolulu HK Cafe reopens at SM Aura

The new branch of Honolulu Cafe in SM Aura is bigger than the previous one. Jeeves de Veyra

MANILA -- Many fans of Honolulu HK Café were saddened last year when it seemed that its branch at SM Aura Premier would be closing for good. They will be happy to know that this cha chaan teng is back with a space that’s bigger and safer than ever.

Located just a couple of spaces away from its previous location at the mall's lower ground floor, Honolulu HK Café 2.0 has taken some design notes from its sister branch at Robinson’s Place Manila.

With twice the floor area of its previous space, the roasting station is a welcome addition at this new location where soy chicken and barbecued pork are hung in preparation for guests.

The new branch now has a roasting station. Jeeves de Veyra

The café’s popular egg tarts are now in a warmer right beside the counter which also serves as an express area where take-out customers can wait as they wait for their drinks, buns, and take-out orders.

While the café could have squeezed in more guests in the bigger space, the people behind Honolulu Café are quick to note that the new layout and certain design features have been implemented with social distancing and dining in the new normal in mind.

With the new layout, there is a one-way entry-exit flow that’s done within the restaurant, minimizing contact with servers and other guests. Near invisible plastic shields separate each table to promote social distancing between guests. The space is fully open to the outside corridor that gives the space an al fresco feel. This has the added benefit of attracting passers-by to peer into the restaurant to check out the food and safety standards.

Bolo Bun with BBQ Pork. Jeeves de Veyra

The Hong Kong favorites are still in Honolulu Café’s menu. The sweet buttery Bolo Buns with Barbecue pork and the super flaky 192-layer egg tarts are available for snacking and ideally paired with hot or cold Hong Kong Style Milk Tea, Honey Lemon Tea, Ovaltine or Yuan Yang, tea mixed in coffee.

Pork Chop with Green Onion Noodle. Jeeves de Veyra

Beef Tendon With Hong Kong Curry. Jeeves de Veyra

Filling Chinese comfort food like the Pork Chop with Green Onion Noodles and the Beef with Chinese Curry remain crowd favorites.

Barbecued pork and chicken at the roasting station. Jeeves de Veyra

The roast station has added freshly roasted soy chicken and barbecue pork to its selection.

Roast Toro Pork Belly is a must-order. Jeeves de Veyra

A must-order at Honolulu Café is new addition, Roast “Toro” Pork Belly. This was added to the roast selection due to requests from frequent guests and Chinese patrons for barbecued pork with more fat. This is one of the must-orders for its rich juicy texture.

Bento Box Sample. Jeeves de Veyra

All of the entrees are also available for delivery via GrabFood and FoodPanda. An option for those looking for a complete meal is Honolulu HK Café’s bento boxes with noodles, a rice topping, salad and kropek.

Related video: