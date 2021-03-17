Philippine Airlines' online cafe takes off to deliver signature arroz caldo to homes

MANILA -- Philippine Airlines has launched its online food shop, offering its famous arroz caldo, on its 80th anniversary as the air carrier tries to weather the drop in revenues due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fly PAL Cafe opened on Instagram on March 16, offering its arroz caldo kit for P690. The package comes with a bowl of porridge good for 2-3 persons, signature toppings like salted egg, garlic and calamansi, as well as 2 pairs of wooden spoons and bowls.

Orders are placed by sending a message through Fly PAL's Instagram account.

"We'll message you right back for your order and deliver details," according to FlyPAL Cafe.

The payment may be settled upon the package's delivery.

PAL's decision to sell its arroz caldo, a famous staple in its Mabuhay Lounge, comes shortly after the airline laid off a third of its workforce or some 2,300 workers as travel restrictions and uncertainties due to the COVID-19 pandemic continue to weigh down flights.

The flag carrier earlier said it currently operates less than 30 percent of its pre-pandemic number of weekly flights.

