Where to find calm in bustling Hong Kong

HONG KONG -- Quaint and laid-back are words that are not usually associated with Hong Kong, known as one of the world's busiest cities.

But at least two places here are proof that Hong Kong can also be enjoyed at a more relaxed pace -- Cheung Chau and the West Kowloon neighborhood.

CHEUNG CHAU

One of Cheung Chau's beaches. Karen Flores Layno, ABS-CBN News

Cheung Chau is only less than an hour away by fast ferry, making it an ideal escape from the big city.

This small, dumbbell-shaped island is lined with fishing boats, seafood restaurants, and quiet cafes, a breath of fresh air from Hong Kong's skyscrapers and cramped apartments.

Boats in Cheung Chau. Karen Flores Layno, ABS-CBN News

There are no cars and no crowds as of writing at Cheung Chau -- just pristine beaches and approachable hiking trails. Among the latter is the Mini Great Wall, a leisurely two-hour stroll that passes by uniquely shaped rocks and concludes with a gorgeous view of the sea.

One of the rocks along the Mini Great Wall trail. Karen Flores Layno, ABS-CBN News

The view at the end of the relaxing two-hour walk. Karen Flores Layno, ABS-CBN News

Travelers can partake of a seafood feast after soaking up the beauty of nature, or sample street food like giant fish balls and red bean pastries. May is a good time to visit as Cheung Chau's bun-snatching competition, a highlight of the island's Jiao Festival, is set to return after three years of pandemic-induced hiatus.

Participants snatch these buns during the Jiao Festival in Cheung Chau. Karen Flores Layno, ABS-CBN News

A table of seafood specialties at a restaurant in Cheung Chau. Karen Flores Layno, ABS-CBN News

WEST KOWLOON NEIGHBORHOOD

Best discovered on foot, the West Kowloon neighborhood spanning across Yau Ma Tei and Jordan has many little-known corners that are steeped in culture and tradition.

Art blends seamlessly with local life, as seen in the many street murals and mosaics. The Red Brick Building still stands as the oldest surviving Western-style architecture in the neighborhood, which also has a market dedicated to local and imported fruits.

The Red Brick Building. Karen Flores Layno, ABS-CBN News

The Yau Ma Tei Fruit Market. Karen Flores Layno, ABS-CBN News

One of the many artworks in the West Kowloon neighborhood. Karen Flores Layno, ABS-CBN News

Visitors can buy a piece of history from long-established shops such as Cheung Shing, with its handcrafted sandalwood fans; Man Kee, dubbed as the city's king of chopping boards; and Lei Wo, which has been selling weights for more than 90 years.

Exquisitely crafted sandalwood fans at Cheung Shing. Karen Flores Layno, ABS-CBN News

Wet bean curd at Liu Ma Kee. Karen Flores Layno, ABS-CBN News

Time-tested recipes can be found in places like Liu Ma Kee, where many locals go for wet bean curd, and Mrs. Fong Dessert with its selection of Chiu Chow snacks and kuehs.

(ABS-CBN News visited Cheung Chau and the West Kowloon neighborhood as part of a tour organized by the Hong Kong Tourism Board.)