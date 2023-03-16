Where to find calm in bustling Hong Kong

HONG KONG -- Quaint and laid-back are words that are not usually associated with Hong Kong, known as one of the world's busiest cities.
But at least two places here are proof that Hong Kong can also be enjoyed at a more relaxed pace -- Cheung Chau and the West Kowloon neighborhood.
CHEUNG CHAU
Cheung Chau is only less than an hour away by fast ferry, making it an ideal escape from the big city.
This small, dumbbell-shaped island is lined with fishing boats, seafood restaurants, and quiet cafes, a breath of fresh air from Hong Kong's skyscrapers and cramped apartments.
There are no cars and no crowds as of writing at Cheung Chau -- just pristine beaches and approachable hiking trails. Among the latter is the Mini Great Wall, a leisurely two-hour stroll that passes by uniquely shaped rocks and concludes with a gorgeous view of the sea.
Travelers can partake of a seafood feast after soaking up the beauty of nature, or sample street food like giant fish balls and red bean pastries. May is a good time to visit as Cheung Chau's bun-snatching competition, a highlight of the island's Jiao Festival, is set to return after three years of pandemic-induced hiatus.
WEST KOWLOON NEIGHBORHOOD
Best discovered on foot, the West Kowloon neighborhood spanning across Yau Ma Tei and Jordan has many little-known corners that are steeped in culture and tradition.
Art blends seamlessly with local life, as seen in the many street murals and mosaics. The Red Brick Building still stands as the oldest surviving Western-style architecture in the neighborhood, which also has a market dedicated to local and imported fruits.
Visitors can buy a piece of history from long-established shops such as Cheung Shing, with its handcrafted sandalwood fans; Man Kee, dubbed as the city's king of chopping boards; and Lei Wo, which has been selling weights for more than 90 years.
Time-tested recipes can be found in places like Liu Ma Kee, where many locals go for wet bean curd, and Mrs. Fong Dessert with its selection of Chiu Chow snacks and kuehs.
(ABS-CBN News visited Cheung Chau and the West Kowloon neighborhood as part of a tour organized by the Hong Kong Tourism Board.)