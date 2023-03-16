Mercato Centrale, DOT to boost food tourism in Intramuros

Handout

MANILA -- Mercato Centrale has teamed up with the Department of Tourism and Intramuros Administration to open a new food lifestyle market at Fort Santiago.

This new market offers visitors the opportunity to enjoy a unique dining experience while immersing themselves in the rich history and culture of the city.

The market is open to the public from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. and is easily accessible for both commuters and private vehicle owners being situated just a stone's throw away from the iconic Manila Cathedral.

Vendors like J&J, For Heaven’s Shake, Tuna Town, Bagnet Patong, Maria Crispy, Moyumie Shawarma, Uncle Kim’s are just some of the few hand-curated merchants chosen by the vendor recruitment team.

In addition to its food options, the Mercato Centrale Fort Santiago also offers a weekly lineup of talented buskers to serenade visitors while they indulge in an ice-cold beer or their favorite drink with isaw, corndogs, or roast beef on the side.

Mercato Centrale is a destination lifestyle food market that delivers a wide variety of great and unique tasting food, organic, pastry, and beverage products that are one-of-a-kind.

It has incubated many great food concepts that have successfully “graduated” from the market and have grown and became successful themselves.