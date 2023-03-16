Megan Young gives husband Mikael Daez space after fight

MANILA -- Mikael Daez refused to talk to his wife Megan Young after they had a misunderstanding, which was a first for them as a married couple, the beauty queen-actress said in a TikTok video.

“My husband and I had a fight and this is what he looks like when he doesn’t want to talk to me. He’s fake sleeping. Buried his face in the corner. He’s mad right now. It’s my cue to give him space. We’re just gonna talk later,” she said in the video.

In the caption, Young explained that communication has always been the key for the two of them.

This time, however, she felt the need to give Daez some space.

@madambonez We always talk about how communication is key. But this time, Fofo just needed some SPACE 😅 nainis talaga siya at ayaw niya ako tignan!!! A first for Fofo!!! Kaya ko to na video kasi bago nito, nahuli ko siya na kunwaring natutulog 😂 akala ko mahuhuli ko ulit hahahaha ayun, tinalikuran niya muna ako! Pero bati na kami hehehe nag usap na kami pagkatapos niyang “magising” 😋 @Mikael Daez ♬ original sound - Megan Young

“Nainis talaga siya at ayaw niya ako tignan!!! A first for Fofo!!!” she said.

“Kaya ko to na video kasi bago nito, nahuli ko siya na kunwaring natutulog. Akala ko mahuhuli ko ulit hahahaha ayun, tinalikuran niya muna ako,” she added.

Young later said that she and Daez have already patched things up.

“Pero bati na kami hehehe nag usap na kami pagkatapos niyang ‘magising,’” she said.

Young and Daez tied the knot in January 2020 after nine years of being in a relationship. The two exchanged wedding vows in not just one, but two ceremonies in Caleruega and in Subic.