Rev Fr Dennis Cagantas holds mass during the wake of Luis V. Teodoro at the Loyola Memorial Chapel in Commonwealth, Quezon City on March 15, 2023. Known by many as a pillar of Philippine journalism, the veteran journalist and former dean of the University of the Philippines College of Mass Communication passed away on March 13. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News.

MAYNILA - Nagsama-sama ang mga beteranong mamamahayag at mga bumubuo sa University of the Philippines College of Mass Communication sa unang araw ng burol ng beteranong mamamahayag na si Prof. Luis V. Teodoro.

Ito ay bilang pagbibigay pugay at parangal kay Teodoro na itinuturing na isa sa mga haligi ng pamamahayag sa bansa.

Bibigyang parangal ngayong Miyerkoles ng hapon ang namayapang beteranong mamamahayag at ang dating Dean ng UP College of Mass Communication na si Prof. Luis Teodoro. | via @jeffreyhernaez pic.twitter.com/AimCSDBjIp — ABS-CBN News (@ABSCBNNews) March 15, 2023

Kabilang dito sina Malou Mangahas, Chay Hofileña, Vergel Santos, at dating Bayan Muna Representative Satur Ocampo.

Sa isinagawang tribute para kay Teodoro, na nagsilbing dean ng UP College of Mass Communication mula 1994 hanggang 2000, isinalarawan ng mga dating kasamahan ang naging kontribusyon nito sa UP.

"We are assembled here so soon and in such numbers is a testament to the depth of our gratitude for the man whose lifelong dedication to the cause of free and ethical press permeated and transcended the walls of our college," ayon sa kasalukuyang dead ng kolehiyo na si Prof. Fernando Paragas.

"When he retired in 2006, he had devoted 42 of his 65 years or nearly two thirds of his life in the service of the university and the nation. In the 17 years since his retirement, he has remained a strong defender of the truth, establishing organizations and writing books towards this cause... Tayo ang legacy ni Dekano Teodoro, and we are here today to commit ourselves to continue to honor him by ensuring that we remain true to Dean Teodoro and his principles," dagdag ni Paragas.

Ibinahagi naman ni Associate Professor Danilo Arao ang mga hindi malilimutang sandali sa mga panahong nakasama si Teodoro sa pagtuturo sa mga iskolar ng bayan.

"Masayang nakakatakot sa loob ng klase siya, masaya kasi parating may malayang talakayan at parati niyang binabanggit ang kanyang personal na karanasan bilang peryodista at pangangailangan na ipaglaban ang kalayaan sa pamamahayag," aniya.

"Kahit wala na siya sa mundong ibabaw, narito pa rin siya sa ating utak at puso. Nawalan tayong lahat ng mabuting kaibigan, guro, mananaliksik, administrador, at peryodista, pero nagkaroon tayo ng pagkakataong tanggapin ang hamon ng panahon, ang ipagpatuloy ang kanyang nasimulan tungo sa responsableng peryodismo at pagbabagong panlipunan," dagdag ni Arao.

"We are gathered to collectively mourn the sudden passing of Luis V. Teodoro, the thought that you will no longer be physically present in the corridors and classes of CMC and that students will no longer have the opportunity to listen in person and learn from the master teacher deeply saddens us," ayon naman sa dating dean at journalism professor na si Dr. Georgina Encanto.

Ipinagmalaki naman ni Prof. Roland Tolentino si Teodoro bilang isa sa pinakamahuhusay na kolumnista sa bansa.

"Siya ang pinaka-updated sa balita at sa kanya ko nalalaman ang dapat malaman sa mundo at kung paano ito dapat sipatin. Siya ang pinaka-creative at pinakamatalas na opinion columnist," ani Tolentino.

Dumalo rin sa pagbibigay parangal kay Teodoro si UP President Angelo Jimenez.

"We come here as a community to mourn the passing of one of our own, truly in such cases, I believe should be a celebration of life. I always believe in honoring the memories of our professors especially those like Prof. Teodoro who have dedicated his life in mentoring so many and through those he has mentored magnified his influence and therefore the influence of the University of the Philippines, our beloved institution throughout, the country," aniya.

Nagpasalamat sa mga dating kasamahan ng ama sa pamamahayag at akademiya ang kapatid nito na si Irene Teodoro.

"I'm sure he is very happy right now listening to all your stories," wika ni Irene.

Tiniyak naman ng UP College of Mass Communication na pananatilihing buhay ang mga naging pamana ni Teodoro sa unibersidad at bilang haligi ng pamamahayag.