LOOK: Team Kramer visits Japan

Celebrity couple Chesca Garcia, Doug Kramer and their children are currently vacationing in Japan.

In their respective social media posts, Kramer and Garcia uploaded photos taken from their visit to Osaka with their kids Kendra, Scarlett, and Gavin.

The family of five visited Osaka Castle, Osaka Aquarium, and Tennoji Zoo and rode Tempozan Ferris Wheel.

"Historical, unique, food trips, adventure, clean, beautiful, ... OSAKA," Kramer wrote in one of his posts.

The family also rode Japan's shinkansen or bullet train to go to Tokyo.

FROM THE ARCHIVES: