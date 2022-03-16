MANILA -- Here are some of the latest travel-related announcements and promos.

AGODA PARTNERS WITH ATOME

Travel platform Agoda has partnered with the buy now, pay later app Atome to introduce flexible payment options in the Philippines.

The partnership is also available in other Asian markets such as Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Thailand, and Indonesia.

Under the new deal, travelers in the Philippines can pay for their domestic travel accommodations in three zero-interest payments with no additional charges or service fees by selecting Atome as a checkout option on Agoda's mobile app or website.

'BEACHED' GOES TO PUERTO RICO

Metro Channel's travel show "Beached" greets the summer season with two episodes featuring Puerto Rico.

Marc Nelson will be accompanied by Miss Earth Puerto Rico 2018 Krystal Xamairy in visiting the Piñones mangrove forest, Doña Juana waterfalls, and El Monstruo, Icacos Island, El Yunque National Park, Casa y Pesca beach, and Condado Lagoon.

The two episodes will be shown on March 19 and 26, 7:30 p.m. on the following channels: Metro Channel on SKYcable channel 52 (SD) and channel 174 (HD), Cignal channel 69, and GSAT channel 70. Full episodes of "Beached" will also be available on Metro.Style's YouTube channel.

BGC OPENS OFF-LEASH DOG PARK

Bonifacio Global City recently launched BGC Central Bark at Sundial Park in front of Seibu Tower.

The 600-square meter off-leash dog park is a partnership between BGC, Presidential Paws, and PetMe. Visitors can expect an obstacle course for dogs and park rangers to supervise the canines, among others.

Members of BGC Central Bark can enjoy full access to facilities, join exclusive park events, and avail of discounts at PetMe BGC and Presidential Paws accessories and grooming lounge.

Non-members can still bring their dogs to the off-leash park by getting a day pass for P100. They are required to bring their dog's anti-rabies vaccination card as well as their own COVID-19 vaccination card.

CEBU PACIFIC ACHIEVES 85% BOOSTER RATE

Cebu Pacific announced that it has achieved an 85% booster vaccination rate for its active flying crew, with the entire workforce now 81% boosted.

The airline said this was achieved through joint efforts of the Gokongwei Group's COVID Protect program, along with various partnerships with local government units in the country.

Cebu Pacific currently has a network of 33 domestic and 14 international destinations.

CRIMSON BORACAY RECOGNIZED BY CONDE NAST JOHANSENS

Crimson Resort and Spa Boracay was recently included in the listings of one of the world's leading independent hotel guides, Condé Nast Johansens.

Condé Nast Johansens, from the publishers of Vogue, GQ, Condé Nast Traveller and Tatler, features a global collection of independent luxury hotels, spas, and venues approved annually by local experts.

Each property is selected based on the excellence of its services, amenities, and experiences that guests may enjoy throughout their stay.

GO HOTELS PLUS NAGA TO OPEN IN 2022

Go Hotels Plus Naga is slated to formally open in the first half of 2022.

Situated next to Summit Hotel Naga, the newest offering of Robinsons Land Corp. promises to offer modern designs and Instagram-worthy spaces.

Summit Hotels, on the other hand, recently expanded to Camarines Sur. Summit Hotel Naga officially opened its doors to business travelers and local tourists alike last January 2022.