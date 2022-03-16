Handout

MANILA -- Starbucks has unveiled its second merchandise collection with the lifestyle brand Kate Spade New York in the Philippines.

The new products feature Kate Spade New York's signature colorful dots and stripe designs in green and pink, as well as a strawberry print and playful elements.

The lineup includes drinkware and lifestyle accessories. Prices range from P895 for the luggage tag to P1,995 for the stainless steel travel tumbler.

"Starbucks is excited to be collaborating with Kate Spade New York the second time to bring a new exclusive collection to Asia, following the success of the Starbucks X Kate Spade New York collection last year," Erin Silvoy, vice president for product and marketing at Starbucks Asia Pacific, said in a statement.

Starbucks earlier collaborated with Kate Spade New York for its 2020 holiday collection.

Aside from the Philippines, the new items are available at Starbucks stores in Australia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, India, Japan, Malaysia, New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand.