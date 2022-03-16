MANILA—The Philippine Post Office on Wednesday launched its activities to celebrate National Women's Month.

Philippine Commission On Women Deputy Executive Director Maria Kristine Josefina Balmes, who was invited as guest speaker, talked about how the Post Office honored and immortalized Filipino women by making stamps.

Among those who were featured in stamps are Hidilyn Diaz, Yuka Saso, Lea Salonga, Monique Lhuillier, Josie Natori, Olivia “Bong” Coo, Gloria Romero, Rosa Rosal, Nora Aunor, Vilma Santos and Susan Roces.

The Post Office also paid tribute to its female employees, especially its female letter carriers.

"They (women letter carriers) have not only taken good care of their families but also nurtured our postal business and raised the standards of our public service," Postmaster General Norman Fulgencio said.

Other activities for Women's Month are a Stamps Design Contest, a Lecture on Sexual Harassment and Safe Spaces Act, Health Services Engagement, Gender and Development (GAD) Day Care Reunion and honoring of “Solo Parent” Employees.

The facade of the Manila Cathedral Post Office Building was also lit in purple.