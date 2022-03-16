MANILA – Korina Sanchez shared to her followers that her son Pepe bumped his face on the steps of a swimming pool.

Sanchez posted Pepe’s photo with visible bruises on his face.

“My poor but brave boy Pepe. Mukhang knockout sa kalaban eh? Hindi naman suntukan. He bumped his face on the steps of the pool kasi feeling swimmer na talaga sya. Nothing spaghetti and fried chicken can't make him forget,” she wrote.

A few days later, Sanchez shared that her son has gone back to swimming again.

In the video she posted two days ago, Pepe can be seen already enjoying the pool with his twin sister Pilar.

In the caption, Sanchez wrote that she cannot believe how fast time flew by.

“I watch my kids now bravely jumping into the deepest part of the pool and I can’t help but think: OMG it was just like yesterday I wasn’t sure they would even learn to crawl,” she said.

“Amazing miracle of life right? I know. I’m being dramatic. We’re just swimming. Hahaha! Hope you all had as much of a Happy Sunday as Mama did,” she added.

Last month, Sanchez threw a superhero-themed birthday party for her twins, Pepe and Pilar, who turned three years old last February 12.

Pepe and Pilar are Sanchez’s twins with Mar Roxas.