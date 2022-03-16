Filipinos can help Kathleen Paton secure a spot in the Top 21 of Miss Eco International 2022.

On Facebook, organizers have been asking the public to vote for their favorite candidate in the Best Eco Dress category.

It said the winner of the said competition will automatically advance to the semi-finals.

"Who do you think will win the best eco dress and go directly to top 21?" it said, sharing solo photos of Paton and the rest of the candidates.

In an Instagram post, Paton also encouraged her fellow Filipinos to keep showing their support by voting for her on the Miss Eco International website.

"Vote for me on the official website of Miss Eco International to be closer to clinching the second crown for Philippines," she said.

"Thank you for all the love and support you've shared with me," she added. "Laban, Philippines."

Paton earlier finished second runner-up in Miss Eco International's resort wear competition. Representatives from South Africa and United States were named first runner-up and Best in Resort Wear, respectively.

She is hoping to win the Philippines' second Miss Eco International crown, after Cynthia Thomalla in 2018. This year's pageant will be held in Egypt on March 18 (Philippine time).