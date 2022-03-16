Author Haruki Murakami to call for peace in Ukraine

Japanese novelist Haruki Murakami speaks in Quito, Ecuador, Nov. 8, 2018. Jose Jacome, EPA-EFE

TOKYO — Famed Japanese author Murakami Haruki will broadcast a special 1-hour radio program this week calling for peace amid Russia's continuing invasion of Ukraine, the broadcaster Tokyo FM said Wednesday.

On the program, to be aired from 11 p.m. Friday, Murakami will feature around 10 musical pieces chosen from his personal record and CD collection that call for an end to war and focus on the preciousness of life, the broadcaster said.

He will also explain the social background behind the music along with his translation of their lyrics.

"A war in Ukraine which no one has desired has begun," the 73-year-old novelist said in a statement. "Can music end war? Probably not. But surely, music can make listeners feel like 'I have to stop war.'"

An internationally recognized writer, Murakami has won multiple overseas and domestic awards for novels such as "Norwegian Wood," "Kafka on the Shore," "1Q84," and "Killing Commendatore."

RELATED VIDEO