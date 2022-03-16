Students take selfies at the school grounds of the Far Eastern University in Manila on February 23, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Even in the midst of raucous crowds, exhausting practices, and the unnerving promise of fierce competition, Wynona, then 15, did not fail to appreciate the exhilaration and pride that came with the opportunity to compete in the Torneo de la Amistad, an international youth athletic competition hosted in Mexico.

However, in the list of things she expected to miss once the experience was over, the normality of it all — being able to carry around a bag in which half the space is not taken up by sanitation products or to meet a teammate’s hand in an enthusiastic high-five without hesitation— did not make the cut.

Now 17, Wynona looks back on the luxury of “ordinary” with fondness and longing, as, less than half a year after the tournament, she joined the rest of the world in making the abrupt transition from in-person to online schooling.

Anxious glances to equally uneasy seatmates before tests were no more, replaced by less reassuring nervous tics before an iPad screen in the silence and isolation of one’s room, and running around with friends during breaks between classes turned into scrolling absentmindedly through TikTok until an alarm jarred you back to work.

Such a combination of the lack of social interaction with the sadness of missing out on long-awaited foundational life events, stress and fatigue from accomplishing schoolwork, and health anxieties surely led to a deterioration in the mental health of the youth over the past 2 years.

“There was a time wherein I was at my lowest point,” Wynona writes in response to an online questionnaire, “and I was no longer motivated to do anything. I really struggled to push through with life because of all the challenges the pandemic [brought].”

Fortunately, the Inter-Agency Task Force’s recent amendments to the pandemic response has allowed for the National Capital Region, along with 38 other areas throughout the country, to be placed under Alert Level 1 — the lowest of the Philippines’ five-level system — beginning this month.

Under the new guidelines, face masks remain mandatory, both indoors and outdoors, and all legal adults must still provide proof of vaccination status when solicited, but workplaces and public transport are now permitted to operate at full capacity, and contact tracing has no longer been deemed necessary. Along with such loosened restrictions come more freedoms in regards to religious, recreational, and entertainment centers, including churches, gyms, and theaters.

It is no exaggeration to say that the Filipino youth — one of the few segments of the population most restricted by what has come to be the longest lockdown in the world — has embraced the change with open arms.

In stark contrast to her earlier dismal notes, Wynona now enthusiastically says, “[Alert Level 1] has definitely been a big transition for me . . . However, I enjoy every moment of it and am happy to return to playing volleyball with my teammates.” She expounds on the liberty to return to face-to-face practices with the rest of her peers, explaining that, although “we have to wear masks and always be careful . . , playing in person is a really different experience and I believe that there are many more opportunities for improvement to look forward to in the way we work as a team.”

Certainly one of the most notable developments is the increased shift of several schools to “hybrid” learning, a heavily monitored alternation between online and face-to-face classes.

Annika, now nearing the end of her junior year of high school, discusses her recent return to campus for the first time since she was a freshman. “So far, [it] has been a pleasant experience, because far less distractions allow for more learning,” she says. “Protocols at my school are effective, as students and teachers maintain proper social distancing while still being interactive — something [students] were deprived of in the past two years.”

“I can now travel between areas and participate in celebrations with friends without having to worry about the checkpoints and stricter protocols higher Alert Levels implemented,” adds Bea, 16, who has made the most of the situation by traveling around both the capital and nation over the past few days to visit dearly missed acquaintances and relatives.

“Travel during high alert levels,” she notes, “was understandably focused on the safety of the passengers, which made things slower and slightly more inconvenient. Restrictions for travel under Alert Level 1, however, are much more relaxed. More airport restaurants have reopened, and officials aren’t too strict about social distancing.”

Although most are eternally grateful for the less-confining “new normal,” they continue to look forward to making the full transition in what is ideally the near future. Annika surely echoes the voices of the youth all over the nation when she says, “I hope that, when it’s safe, we can lift the mask mandate to reduce waste, ease our way back into our pre-pandemic lives, and live without fear.”