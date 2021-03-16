'She was very unique': Heart Evangelista recalls being a fan of Jolina Magdangal's style

Heart Evangelista (left) and Jolina Magdangal. Photos from @iamhearte and @mariajolina_ig on Instagram

MANILA -- Before becoming one of the Philippines' top fashion influencers, Heart Evangelista looked up to Jolina Magdangal and her colorful style in the '90s.

Evangelista made the revelation in her latest vlog as she showed her favorite accessories and bags, saying that she was drawn to Magdangal's unique style choices when she was young.

"A little trivia: I was definitely a fan of my dear friend, Jolina Magdangal. I thought that she was very unique and reminded me of people that really celebrated their individuality," Evangelista said. "I could definitely relate to that because I was like that. More is more, and it was my way of expressing myself."

"I remember when I saw Jolina Magdangal, she had all these clips and she would dress up and didn't mind if she mixed patterns and whatever. And I really loved that about her because it made her unique," she added.

Back in the '90s, Magdangal was known for her glittery butterfly clips, psychedelic outfits, and platform shoes, among others.

Today, she is one of the hosts of the ABS-CBN morning talk show "Magandang Buhay" alongside Karla Estrada and Melai Cantiveros.

Similarly, Evangelista was known for wearing many accessories when she started out in showbiz as a teen.

Recalling her younger years, she said: "Ever since I was a little girl, I would always accessorize. And when I started my showbiz career, I was known for having all these abubot."

Some of Evangelista's favorite accessories in her collection are from Dolce and Gabbana and Chanel. Her more expensive pieces, she said, are safely kept in a bank.

'HALF A LIFETIME'

Before making the revelation about her love for Magdangal, Evangelista showed her viewers some of her favorite bags.

At the very top of her list is her Hermes Himalayan Birkin 25, which she said costs her "half a lifetime of working."

"I was very lucky that I got this bag. It took me a really, really long time to get this bag. Aside from I have to save for it, it was just unavailable and it was just so hard to get a Birkin 25 that was a Himalayan," she said, adding that she considers it an "heirloom" and an "investment."

Her other favorite bags are mostly "conversation pieces," including the Louis Vuitton Capucines Mini, the Guirlande de Cartier Mini Model Top Handle Bag, the Ulyana Sergeenko Rose Bag, her two Judith Lieber personalized clutches, some of her first Hermes handbags, the Bvlgari Serpenti Forever, and the Dior Bobby Bag.

To those who are just starting to collect bags, Evangelista gave this advice: "It's nice to take your time because you don't want to be somebody that just buys everything all at the same time. You want each one to have a story."

"Stop settling for a bag... [don't say] 'I want this beautiful black bag, but it's too expensive. I'll just get this other bag.' Actually, you can achieve it, you just have to wait. Even if you give yourself five years, if you just stop buying so many other black bags, you will eventually get your dream bag," she said.

"Stop buying dupes, just save for the real one."

