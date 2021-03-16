Proper diet, exercise, good relationships: Doctor-approved tips to take care of the heart

MANILA -- Maintaining a good relationship with people around you can help take care of your heart, according to a doctor.

Dr. Geraldine Ebo made the statement at a recent virtual session by the Philippine Heart Association (PHA), where she formerly served as Cebu chapter president.

"The most important thing is to nurture a very healthy and harmonious relationship with the people around you... Kasi kapag may peace ka, may love ka, definitely hindi ka madaling magkasakit. You will have a happier life and a longer life," she said.

Aside from this, Ebo also shared other tips on how to take care of one's heart.

She encouraged the public to "get active" and exercise every day, pointing out that this can be done without going to the gym.

"Eating better" is also advised. According to Ebo, this means having a diet that is low-fat, low-carbohydrate, and low-sugar.

The doctor also stressed the importance of regular checkups of one's blood chemistry. "If you cannot go to the doctor especially now that it's pandemic time, you can buy a digital BP apparatus to check your BP at home," she said.

Finally, Ebo said smoking should be avoided as much as possible as these could lead not only to cardiovascular problems, but also cancer and other diseases.

"We have to take good care of ourselves, of our health, especially po 'yung mga puso natin, kasi we have a very big role in this society and maraming pong buhay ang nakasalalay sa atin... It's really important to take good care of our health," she said.

Related video: