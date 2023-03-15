SDGs ResiliArt exhibit opens at National Library

Cecile Guidote-Alvarez and author Rey de la Cruz, who launched his book 'Ballesteros On My Mind.' Behind are artworks of Nemiranda, on exhibit at the National Library. Totel V. De Jesus

MANILA -- Pinoy pop girl group 4th Impact and Zimbabwean artist-musician Xander Pratt performed at the SDGs ResiliArt exhibit opening on Wednesday morning at the National Library.

Pratt is a visiting Earthsavers UNESCO Artist for Peace, while 4th Impact has been a long-time member of the Philippine-based Earthsavers Dreams Ensemble, which has been consistently awarded with the prestigious UNESCO title.

Best known for competing in the 12th season of “The X Factor UK,” 4th Impact is composed of sisters Almira, Irene, Mylene and Celina Cercado from Roxas, Isabela. They landed in fifth place.

They also won twice, 2006 and 2013, in the annual World Championships of Performing Arts and placed eight place in the South Korean talent search “Superstar K6” in 2014.

In March 2022, their comeback song “Here We Go,” which they also composed, was a hit.

Pratt, who is also CNN Africa’s top 10 Avante Garde awardee, has been in the Philippines since January for his Asian Art tour holding exhibits and collaborating with local musicians and performers. A well-respected composer, writer, fashion designer and disc jockey, Pratt has performed, lectured and exhibited in Makati, Tagaytay, Siargao and even up to Isabela City in Basilan province.

Highlighting Afro-Asian concern for peace and climate justice, the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) ResiliArt exhibit also features Angono-based acclaimed veteran visual artist Nemi Miranda and visiting Fil-Am author Rey de la Cruz.

De La Cruz will have the Philippine launch of his climate change-themed children’s book, “Ballesteros On My Mind.” There will be a Philippine premiere of the short film version adapted from the book.

De La Cruz also wrote the screenplay of “Ballesteros on My Mind” produced by Gakka Films in 2022.

Nemiranda is considered the “Father of Imaginative Figurism. He is founder of the Angono Ateliers Association in 1975 and owner-curator of the Nemiranda Art House Family Museum.

Developed through the support of the Senate initiated during the term of former Senate President Vicente Sotto under UNESCO patronage, the exhibit is curated by Susan Claudio of Caffeinated Palette.

“This is a conjoined celebration of all United Nations dedicated days in March namely women, anti-racial discrimination, nuclear disarmament, water, forests, UNESCO Poetry and ITI-World Theatre Week through a proclamation of then President Gloria Arroyo,” said National Library director Cesar Gilbert Q. Adriano.

One of the organizers is Cecile Guidote-Alvarez, director of Earthsavers DREAMS Ensemble-UNESCO Artist for Peace and International Theatre Institute-Social Change Network president.

She said, “The exhibit will feature artistic creations for promoting peace and climate emergency action as well as a heritage-based book launch that will be helpful for early childhood education aligned with UNESCO concerns.”

The SDG ResiliArt exhibit will run until April 4.

“With this, we can set an example that the National Library could be an alternative center for cultural and art exhibits. They have facilities too for film showings,” said Guidote-Alvarez.



