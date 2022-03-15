Actress Sharon Cuneta, holding a bottle of medicine, and former Negros Occidental governor Rafael Coscolluela are absorbed in conversation in the middle of Robredo's speech at a campaign rally in Bacolod city on March 11. Screengrab from Sharon Cuneta/Instagram

MANILA — With 86,000 supporters in attendance, the grand rally of Vice President Leni Robredo and Senator Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan in Bacolod City remains the biggest crowd of their campaign trail so far.

But in the middle of the festive mood of that rally held last Friday, netizens were quick to notice a fun moment involving actress Sharon Cuneta.

In a video that has gone viral over the weekend, the "Megastar" was seen apparently selling a medical product to former Negros Occidental governor Rafael Coscolluela, convenor of the Robredo-Pangilinan campaign in the province, during Robredo's speech.

Cuneta even posted the video on her own Instagram account, with the caption: "Dahil si Kiko [Pangilinan] hindi corrupt, sideline ni misis caught in the act."

But according to Coscolluela, Cuneta wasn't selling the product to him; she was recommending a medicine for sore throat.

"I noticed that VP Leni was starting to lose her voice but it eventually seemed better. So I asked her [Sharon] what they use to keep her voice," the former governor told ABS-CBN News.

Cuneta was quick to recommend the product to him, which he said was available at Chinese drugstores.

"Sabi niya sa akin, 'Kami sa showbiz, madalas naming ginagamit 'to.' Tapos nagkakuwentuhan na kami. Di namin alam, nakunan pala kami ng camera," Coscolluela said.

[She told me, 'We in the showbiz industry often use this.' And then we ended up talking about the product. We didn't notice that we had been already caught on camera.]

Coscolluela said that he had since apologized to Robredo for the incident. "But she probably didn't even think about it because she was really happy about the turnout," he said.

More than 100,000 people reportedly attended the Robredo-Pangilinan sorties in Negros Occidental, which included stops to San Carlos City, Sagay City, Kabankalan City, Hinigaran, Himamaylan, La Carlota City, and Bacolod City.

But the challenge, Coscolluela said, remains in how to convert the large rally crowds into votes come election day.

Robredo remains second in the latest February 2022 Pulse Asia survey, trailing frontrunner former Sen. Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr.

Pulse Asia data showed that 15 percent of respondents would vote for her if the elections were held at the time the survey was held. Marcos got 60 percent.

RELATED VIDEO: