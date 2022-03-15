Sandra Lemonon, Sol Mercado expecting a baby boy

MANILA – A day after announcing their engagement, Sandra Lemonon surprised her followers anew when she announced that she and Sol Mercado are expecting their first child together.

On Instagram, Lemonon posted a series of photos where Mercado can be seen kissing her baby bump.

“Creating life together. We love you Papi,” she wrote in the caption.

In another post, the couple seemed to have held a gender reveal party with their close friends and family where they learned that they are going to have a baby boy.

“I’ve always imagined myself having a little baby boy, for it to actually happen is a surreal feeling,” Leonon said.

Turning to address Mercado, she added: “You are an amazing life partner/friend & now Papa, thank you for another priceless gift in helping me become a Mama.”

It was only last September when Lemonon revealed her relationship with the basketball player.

Sharing their photos together on Instagram at that time, Lemonon mentioned the things she loves about Mercado.

"You make me feel all the butterflies and always put a big smile on my face," she said. "I can never seem to be upset with you for too long because you always know how to make me laugh and be accountable, while giving us grace and being patient in moments when we need it the most."

"The love that we share for one another is pure. It is a love I've always wished to share with my significant other," she added.

Lemonon went on to heap praise on Mercado for his "depth, strength, resilience, passion, and compassion," among his other "amazing" qualities.

"I am so grateful to share and build life together, and I can confidently say that you are the one for me," she said.

"Thank you for being my guardian angel, and always protecting me and letting me be me. Life is definitely better with you," she ended.

Lemonon represented Taguig in Miss Universe Philippines in 2020 and finished as a semi-finalist.

Prior to this, she competed in Bb. Pilipinas 2018, where she finished as a semi-finalist; and Miss World Philippines 2016, where she was named fourth Princess.

Mercado, on the other hand, is a PBA player and was previously engaged to actress Denise Laurel.