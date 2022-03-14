Presidential aspirant and Manila Mayor Isko Moreno’s and his wife Diana Lynn ‘Dynee’ Domagoso have been married for 22 years. Screenshot/The Boy Abunda Talk Channel

MANILA — “Aba, dapat lang!” These were the words of presidential candidate Isko Moreno Domagoso’s wife, in response to criticism that the first-term Manila Mayor appears to be “rushing.”

Diana Lynn “Dynee” Domagoso, the actor-politician’s wife of 22 years, made the comment in an interview with veteran host Boy Abunda released on Monday, as part of an ongoing series featuring the wives and children of aspiring presidents in 2022 elections.

“Lagi nilang sinasabi, ‘Si Isko, nagmamadali.’ Aba, dapat lang. Hindi puwedeng mas mabagal tayo kaysa sa problema. We need someone who can act fast. A man of action, and who can do it the fastest time,” Dynee said.

Isko had previously addressed similar criticism, specifically in relation to seeking the presidency after one term as mayor. Numerous times, he touted his record of being in government for over 2 decades.

A former actor, Moreno started his career in politics as councilor in the first district of Manila in 1998. He then served as vice mayor of the city for 3 terms starting in 2007. He was elected mayor in 2019.

“Nangangampanya siya bilang susunod na pangulo with proof, with evidence,” Dynee said of her husband, when asked why Filipinos should vote for Moreno. “Iyong iba, promises and excuses.”

Dynee brought up Moreno’s COVID-19 program in Manila, as “proof” of his competent leadership especially in times of crisis.

“The way he handled the crisis here in Manila during the pandemic, masasabi ko, kaya niya. Ito ‘yung parang testing kung paano tayo makakakuha ng mabuting leader, kung paano sila rumisponde nitong pandemya,” she said.

“We already have proof. Ito na, e. Look around you. Paglabas mo pa lang ng pintuan na ‘to, makikita mo na,” Dynee added, referring to the vaccination and testing programs of Manila. “He’s very proactive. Iyon bang malayo pa lang, nakikita na niya kung paano siya mag-a-adjust… We need a person who can actually deliver, who has ideas. Para sa akin kasi, he’s a visionary, e.”

Moreno’s son, Vincent Patrick Ditan, who was interviewed alongside Dynee, agreed with his mother.

“My dad is the man for the job. We have the receipts to show first for it. We had an amazing COVID response, which I think he can replicate in the entire country,” Patrick said.

While Dynee now fully supports her husband’s candidacy for president, she acknowledged she initially had reservations about the possibility of Moreno prioritizing public service possibly for another 6 years.

Asked about the moment Moreno decided to seek the land’s highest office, Dynee recalled: “Parang ako yata ang huling nakaalam, e. Sinabi niya sa akin, ‘Mommy, desidido na ako, tatakbo na akong president.’”

“Sure ka ba diyan? Another 6 years. Kailan ka magiging akin?” was Dynee’s answer.

“Sabi niya, ‘Kaunti na lang. Nakapaghintay ka na nga ng 22 years, e. Another six years, baliwala na ‘yan. After noon, sa’yong sa’yo na ako. But you really have to do this, mommy. Kailangan mo akong samahan dito.’

“‘I’ll support you as always. Ganoon naman lagi.’ Kung ano ang magpapasaya sa mahal mo, ‘yun din ang gusto mo. Ganoon din naman siya sa akin,” Dynee narrated.

Patrick, one of 5 siblings, also recounted how Moreno told the entire family about his plan to run for president.

“He sat all of us down, all the kids on the table, including my mom. May announcement siya. I wasn’t super shocked because there were a lot of rumors already. When I asked him before, he said no, but I had a feeling he was [going to run].

“When he said it, I didn’t think it was real. It took a while for me to settle in. ‘OK, this is actually going to happen.’ When it did, I was concerned for him and his safety, because there is going to be a lot of noise, a lot of criticism. But at the same time I felt proud and supportive of my dad,” he said.

Dynee, who has been mostly out of the limelight, has taken on a more active role in Moreno’s campaign. If her husband does get voted into office, Dynee surmised she is more likely to step back again, to focus on their children.

“Kung si Isko, magiging presidente, mas lalong mawawalan ng isang magulang, ng presence ang mga anak ko. I think I would really have to work double time. Not only that, kailangan ko rin ituloy pangalagaan ang asawa ko. I want to stay as a mother, as a wife,” she said.

If she happens to become First Lady, however, and is asked to push for her own advocacy, Dynee would pour efforts into expanding the country’s sports programs. Dynee, a taekwondo black belter, was formerly part of the sport’s national team.

“But, hypothetically, sinsabi na bakit hindi ako tumulong sa gobyerno? I will probably help on sports. Gusto kong tumulong para mas mapaganda ang sports sa Pilipinas. Kasi, we always hear na the government is always expecting for the athletes to get gold medals, pero wala namang ganoong support.

“You reap what you sow. Huwag kang mag-i-expect na marami kang makukuha kung wala ka namang tinatanim,” she said.