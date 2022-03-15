'Mula sa Buwan' musical set to return on stage

Handout

MANILA -- "Mula sa Buwan," a Filipino musical adaptation of Edmond Rostand's "Cyrano de Bergerac," is set to return on stage this year.

A video teaser for the 2022 comeback of "Mula sa Buwan" was released on Tuesday, asking fans if they are ready to watch the musical again in person.

"Mula sa Buwan" is known for songs such as "Ikaw," "Matatapos Din," and "Ang Sabi Nila."

It was previously staged at the Henry Lee Erwin Theater (2016 and 2017) and the Hyundai Hall (2018), both at the Ateneo de Manila University in Quezon City.

Read our review of "Mula sa Buwan" here.