LOOK: Winwyn Marquez flaunts baby bump in lingerie

MANILA -- Winwyn Marquez is looking forward to being a first-time parent as she shared photos from her newest maternity shoot.
The Reina Hispanoamericana 2017 titleholder flaunted her baby bump in a two-piece black lingerie, as seen in snaps she posted on Instagram.
"Can't wait to meet you, my little one," she said in the caption.
Marquez previously gave a glimpse of her ethereal maternity shoot, where she posed in a tulle dress against a gray backdrop.
Reflecting on her pregnancy, the daughter of screen veterans Joey Marquez and Alma Moreno said in an Instagram post: "Growing a little person in your belly is the most magical thing."
Marquez is set to welcome a baby girl with her non-showbiz partner.
