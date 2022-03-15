LOOK: Winwyn Marquez flaunts baby bump in lingerie

MANILA -- Winwyn Marquez is looking forward to being a first-time parent as she shared photos from her newest maternity shoot.

The Reina Hispanoamericana 2017 titleholder flaunted her baby bump in a two-piece black lingerie, as seen in snaps she posted on Instagram.

"Can't wait to meet you, my little one," she said in the caption.

Marquez previously gave a glimpse of her ethereal maternity shoot, where she posed in a tulle dress against a gray backdrop.

Reflecting on her pregnancy, the daughter of screen veterans Joey Marquez and Alma Moreno said in an Instagram post: "Growing a little person in your belly is the most magical thing."

Marquez is set to welcome a baby girl with her non-showbiz partner.

