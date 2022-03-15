Three of the country's former Miss Universe representatives were recently reunited in Butuan City.

Miss Universe Philippines 2021 Beatrice Gomez got to spend time with her two predecessors, Rabiya Mateo and Gazini Ganados, as they attended a friend's birthday party.

"Visayan queens in Butuan reunited," she said in an Instagram post, which showed the three of them together. Gomez and Ganados both hail from Cebu, while Mateo is from Iloilo City.

Ganados also shared a photo from their reunion, with the caption: "Such a rare, sweet moment! Gathered with my dear fellow queens for a very special occasion."

Gomez placed in the Top 5 of the 70th Miss Universe held in Israel last December.

Mateo and Ganados, on the other hand, finished in the Top 21 and Top 20, respectively.