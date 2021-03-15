'Really terrible and sad': Syrian vlogger's restaurant in Las Piñas robbed

Basel Manadil shows the CCTV footage of a man robbing his diner in Las Piñas. Screengrab from YouTube

MANILA -- Philippine-based vlogger Basel Manadil, known to many as The Hungry Syrian Wanderer, said he feels "really terrible and sad" upon finding out that one of his restaurants in Las Piñas has been robbed.

Manadil shared the CCTV footage of the incident in his latest vlog.

The Syrian vlogger observed that the robber "knows where he's going" as he stole cash and "some things" from Yolo Retro Diner at Naga Road in Las Piñas.

"I think the person who did this really studied. Because when he went inside the shop, he went straight to the CCTV and he twisted it, parang alam niya kung saan 'yung location," he said.

Manadil and his staff found out that the robber broke in through the back window and even left some of his tools inside the diner.

"It's terrible news because I never experienced anything like that... I feel really bad for our shop, I feel bad for myself, I feel bad for our employees also," he said.

"It's unexpected, what happened. It's something really terrible and sad at the same time," he added.

Manadil has already reported the incident to the police, who tried to retrace the robber's steps -- all the way from the church behind Yolo Retro Diner.

The Syrian vlogger is offering a cash reward "to whoever knows the suspect," advising those who do to visit their Naga branch.

Manadil's other businesses include a branch of Yolo Retro Diner at San Antonio Valley in Las Piñas, and a Korean mart called Yeoboseyo in Bacoor, Cavite.

