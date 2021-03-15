Markki Stroem dabbles in fashion as co-owner of local clothing brand

Markki Stroem is the co-owner of the local clothing brand Evry. Handout

MANILA -- Singer-actor Markki Stroem dabbles in fashion as he now co-owns a local clothing brand.

Marketed as an "inclusive" brand, Evry offers clothes in different colors, fits, and sizes.

"Evry stemmed out from the word 'every.' This is designed for everyone who needs it whether for work, workout, or everyday wear," Stroem said. "We provide different colors and different fits to suit your needs. If you want it a bit fitted for work or if you want it loose for a more comfy fit, we got you covered!"

Stroem said Evry strives to be inclusive not only in terms of its products, but also to local communities. Aside from prioritizing local materials, they also aim to help provide employment to those affected by the pandemic.

"We believe that our brand will also help benefit a few people who have lost their jobs because of the pandemic and the tragic loss of jobs because of the ABS-CBN shutdown. We hope to help build the economy in whatever way we can and as the popular hashtag would say, #SupportLocal," he said.

Stroem's business partner, Wesley Que, for his part, said: "It's our conviction to have our products made locally as much as possible, because ultimately we're building this brand to help -- to help our customers in living their everyday lives and to help communities with their livelihood."

The brand's initial product is called the Evry Day Shirt, which is said to comfortably fit any body type.

"As our brand name states, we are Evry and we are for everyone, all shapes and sizes," Stroem said.

Evry is set to be launched later this month.

Related video: