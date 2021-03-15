LOOK: Miss Universe PH Rabiya Mateo sizzles in new swimsuit photos

MANILA -- Rabiya Mateo's training has certainly paid off, as seen in her latest photos released by the Miss Universe Philippines (MUP) organization.

In a Facebook post on Monday, the MUP organization showed photos of Mateo flaunting her sexy figure in a custom latex one-piece swimsuit by Bessie Besana.

"Only two months to go, universe! Here's a splash to set your summer on fire," the post read.

The 69th Miss Universe pageant is set to be held at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood at 8 p.m. on May 16, Sunday.

Zozibini Tunzi of South Africa is set to pass on her Mouawad pageant crown, dubbed the "Power of Unity," to the next winner.

Mateo, who hails from Iloilo, is aiming for the Philippines' fifth Miss Universe crown after Catriona Gray (2018), Pia Wurtzbach (2015), Margie Moran (1973), and Gloria Diaz (1969).

