LOOK: Bb. Pilipinas bet Meiji Cruz swears by benefits of yoga headstand pose

MANILA -- It takes many ways to strike a winning pose for beauty pageant contestants. For Valenzuela City’s Bb. Pilipinas bet Meiji Cruz, it’s doing the yoga headstand that sets her apart from the pack.

The model and events host, whose looks resemble Bb. Pilipinas Universe 2017 Rachel Peters and Hollywood actres Emily Blunt, swears by the benefits of the advance yoga inversion and meditation which involves turning the body upside down with a wall support. It has helped her rewire her mindset during the isolation and uncertainty brought by the pandemic, Cruz told ABS-CBN News over the weekend, at the Kagandang Flores training camp in Quezon City.

“It calms the mind and builds your upper body and core," she explained, citing the sense of positivity it brings. “It helps to clear the negativity. When you let go of things you don’t need anymore, mas gagaan ang buhay, when your heart is full of gratitude and grace, it will radiate. I hope you see that in me!”

Cruz cautioned though that the headstand is not for everyone as it entails a long time and process of learning and safety guidelines.

Asked about her past regrets, be it an event or relationship, Cruz countered laughing, “Ayoko na siyang maalala 'yung na let go na, nasa likod ko na sila, naiwan na, hindi ko na dala!”

Suffice it to say that she and her family have overcome a financially difficult time in their life.

Cruz also holds one of the most interesting comeback records in the annals of Bb. Pilipinas beauties. She first joined the pageant in 2012 as an 18-year-old student and batchmate of Bb Pilipinas Universe Janine Tugonon.

Nine years later, she is armed with three college degrees in mass communications, psychology and guidance and counselling. “Education is power," she exclaimed, adding that she is now ready to have a crown.

She is also more driven in her advocacies now in helping victims of typhoons and calamities as well as promoting gender equality.

Cruz is also flattered that her beauty is compared to Blunt. “I guess it’s because we have the same eyes," she mused. “I hope maka-acting din ako like her!”

Along with 33 other candidates, Cruz is looking forward to the much anticipated Bb. Pilipinas coronation now slated in May.

