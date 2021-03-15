CCP to hold online multi-arts open house festival

MANILA -- The Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) is set to hold an online multi-arts open house community festival this March.

Titled "Tuloy Po Kayo: Palihan. Palabas. Palitan" (TPK), the festival will be held on CCP's online platforms from March 19 to 21, and March 26 to 28.

It is a rebranding of CCP's Pasinaya, the country's largest multi-arts open house festival. Last year's Pasinaya was canceled due to the pandemic.

For two weekends, netizens can join over 260 artistic and cultural activities, workshops, performances from both solo artists and performing art groups across the country, exhibitions and virtual museum tours, and an arts market, among others.

Handout

TPK has a three-part program: "Palihan" features workshops conducted by various artists and artistic groups and will be held on March 19 and 26; "Palabas" puts the spotlight on performances, productions, shows, and other activities from CCP resident companies, regional groups, and other participants and is slated on March 20, 21, 27, and 28; and "Palitan" is all about business-to-business art exchanges with international and local festival organizers.



The journey starts at the virtual lobby of the TPK site. From there, the participants can choose which venue they want to explore online: Tanghalang Nicanor Abelardo, Tanghalang Aurelio Tolentino, Tanghalang Huseng Batute, Tanghalang Manuel Conde, and Bulwagang Juan Luna.

All of the shows will remain online for the duration of the festival.

