Veteran journalist Luis Teodoro writes 30

Dean Luis Teodoro. Photo courtesy of Center for Media Freedom and Responsibility

MANILA — Veteran journalist and retired journalism professor Luis Teodoro has passed away, the University of the Philippines College of Mass Communication said Tuesday.

"Maraming salamat sa iyong paglingkod sa bayan. Mahal ka namin. We join our friends and colleagues in communication and media in mourning the passing of Professor Luis V. Teodoro, our Dean from 1994 to 2000," the UP CMC said.

"As educator, editor, and journalist, Dean Teodoro was pivotal in fostering academic excellence in our discipline, upholding integrity in the practice of media, and defending our freedoms of the press, speech, and assembly," it added.

The UP CMC will hold a service for Dean Teodoro at the Plaridel Hall.

UP professor Danilo Arao said Teodoro passed away at midnight due to a heart attack.

"He was a mentor and a friend. More than that, his stewardship helped produce highly ethical, dedicated journalists. He shall be missed. Condolences to all of us who believe," he noted.

Born August 24, 1941, Teodoro was a journalism educator at the University of the Philippines - Diliman where he was dean for 2 successive terms.

He was deputy director of the media watchdog Center for Media Freedom and Responsibility and a member of its board of trustees.

Teodoro also wrote political commentary for the business daily BusinessWorld.

According to an article on the UP Press, he was vice-chair of the Commission on Higher Education’s Technical Panel on Communication and the Social Sciences. Prior to that, he was chair of CHED’s Technical Committee on Journalism Education.

Teodoro has written and edited books on the mass media such as "Vantage Point: The Sixth Estate and Other Discoveries" and "In Medias Res".

He was also a fictionist.

His collection of short stories, The Undiscovered Country, which includes award-winning works, was published by the UP Press in 2006.